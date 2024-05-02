Cauvery water regulatory panel rejects Tamil Nadu's demand to release backlog water

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), formed by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, has rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s demand for the release of 5.317 tmcft of Cauvery water from Karnataka in May. At the CWRC meeting on Tuesday (April 30), which was chaired by its chairman Vineet Gupta, Tamil Nadu said Karnataka has continued to violate the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal's final order modified by Supreme Court on the release of water to it. However, Karnataka insisted it has been facing a severe water crisis and the water available in its reservoirs will be just about enough to meet the drinking water requirements of its citizens. "The water level in Karnataka's reservoirs is so low that it is difficult to maintain even the natural flow. According to the Cauvery Tribunal order, 1,000 cusecs of water has to be released to Tamil Nadu every day. However, due to lack of water in the reservoirs, now 150 cusecs of water is reaching the inter-state border point at Biligundlu," noted the Committee.



The panel rejected Tamil Nadu's demand to direct the Karnataka government to ensure the release of outstanding Cauvery water and maintain the flow, in line as per the final judgment of the tribunal modified by the Supreme Court.

"From February 1 to April 29, Karnataka had to release 7.3 tmc of water. However, only 2 tmc of water has been released. Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka should be directed to drain the remaining water. The committee had recommended that 2.5 tmc of water should be released every month from February to April. But to maintain the natural flow, the state has released only half the requirement every month,'' said a senior Karnataka government official.

Tamil Nadu in the meeting also demanded that in the upper riparian state should release the shortfall of environmental flow to the tune of 5.317 tmcft in May. The CWRC, however, noted the low water storage in Cauvery basin reservoirs in all basin states.