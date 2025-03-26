BJP expels rebel MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for 6 years, once again

The BJP has expelled rebel Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years. The Vijayapura MLA was twice served notices and finally he was sacked from the party on Tuesday (March 25).

This kind of expulsion from the BJP’s primary membership is not new in Yatnal’s political career. In 2010, he had said goodbye to the party and briefly joined the JD(S), only to return to the BJP later. He was expelled again in 2015.

That same year, Yatnal joined the Congress (specifically, the BR Patil faction) but returned to the BJP within just three years. His political journey has been filled with highs and lows, unpredictable moves, and interesting turns.

BJP to JD(S) and back

A staunch Hindutva proponent, Yatnal began his political career in 1994 by contesting the Assembly elections from the Bijapur constituency. In 1999, he entered national politics by contesting from the same seat. He served as Minister of State for Textiles in the BJP-led central government in 2002, and later as Minister of State for Railways from September 8, 2003, to May 16, 2004.

He was elected to Parliament for a second time in 2004. However, after the reorganization of constituencies, the Bijapur (now Vijayapura) seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes in 2009, due to which he was denied a BJP ticket.

Following this, in 2010, Yatnal joined the JD(S). He contested the 2013 Assembly elections on a JD(S) ticket but lost. Nevertheless, the party considered appointing him as state president. Yatnal declined the offer and instead rejoined the BJP.

More party-hopping

In 2015, after being denied a BJP ticket for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections from the Bijapur Local Authorities constituency, he filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Despite being asked by party leaders to withdraw his nomination, he refused, which led to a six-year expulsion from the BJP. He then joined the Congress (SR Patil faction) and won the election.

In 2018, after three years, he was re-inducted into the BJP. His strong Hindutva stance and support from the Lingayat community were the primary reasons the then BJP national president Amit Shah brought him back into the party.

Feud with Yediyurappa

As a BJP candidate, Yatnal won the Assembly elections in 2018 and entered the legislature for a second time. He retained his MLA seat by winning again in the 2023 elections.

Ironically, Yatnal’s long-standing feud with BJP leader BS Yediyurappa—especially over the denial of an MLC ticket in 2015—has now once again led to his expulsion. Despite Yediyurappa stepping back from active politics due to age, Yatnal vocally opposed the former CM’s efforts to project his son Vijayendra as a future leader. By forming a separate faction and continuing verbal attacks against both Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, Yatnal caused considerable embarrassment for the party.

Party order

The party order issued on Tuesday by CDC member Om Pathak said, “The Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10 February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices.

“It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party and you stand removed from any party position that you may hold until now.”

