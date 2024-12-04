Yatnal not an outsider, Karnataka BJP issues can be resolved: BSY

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Dec 4 (PTI) Sounding a conciliatory note, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said Bijapur MLA and his critic Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was "not an outsider", and expressed hope about settling all the internal issues through discussions.

Yatnal has been openly criticising the party's state leadership as well.

Yediyurappa also asserted he and his son B Y Vijayendra, who is the state BJP chief, want to take everyone along together in strengthening the party.

"Let's talk, Yatnal is not an outsider, he might be outraged due to some reasons. My expectation is that everyone should be taken along together, this is also the expectation of Vijayendra...." the former Chief Minister said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "if there are any shortcomings, we should sit opposite to each other and discuss, settle them and take everyone along together. This is my opinion. I hope that everyone will cooperate in this." To a question on Yatnal publicly making comments against him and his family, which was also damaging the party, Yediyurappa said, "Let him speak, but we will together make honest efforts to rectify things." Yatnal has been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. He has also accused Vijayendra and Yediyurappa of trying to keep the party under their clutches.

A faction of party leaders led by Yatnal that includes MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, B P Harish, and former lawmakers Aravind Limbavali, Kumar Bangarappa and G M Siddeshwara among others, is critical of the state leadership, and had also held a parallel agitation over the Waqf issue, after staying away from protests held by the party on the same issue recently.

The BJP's central disciplinary committee earlier this week issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal for "defiance" and hurling "false and veiled" allegations against the party's state leadership, especially Vijayendra.

Yatnal had said he has submitted a six-page reply to the notice served to him, and has explained to the party leadership in detail, the alleged "adjustment politics, grand corruption and dynastic politics" prevailing in BJP's Karnataka unit.

The former CM said BJP legislators will together actively participate during the winter session in Belagavi starting next week and will try to create awareness about the failures of the Congress government and bring out its shortcomings to the notice of the people.

"There are several scams and other issues are also coming out including MUDA (land allotment scame involving CM Siddaramaiah).....ED has said that over thousand sites were given illegally. ED won't speak without evidence, let's wait and see what happens." PTI

