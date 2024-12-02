Karnataka MLA Yatnal gets BJP show-cause notice

The BJP has cracked the whip on outspoken rebel and senior Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his unending attacks on state party chief BY Vijayendra and his father and ex-chief minister BS Yediyurappa in what could trigger a showdown between the two rival factions.

In a show-cause notice served on Yatnal, Om Pathak of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Disciplinary Committee said action would be taken against Yatnal if he did not reply within 10 days.

The party’s move follows a meeting between Vijayendra and senior BJP leaders in New Delhi over Yatnal’s unceasing defiance.

BJP puts Yatnal on notice

“False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance constitute a serious breach of the party discipline,” the notice said.

The BJP said Yatnal had continued to publicly attack the state leadership in Karnataka without respite despite promising to behave in the wake of earlier show-cause notices.Yatnal’s outbursts, the party said, were a “matter of great concern”.

"Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than 10 days from the receipt of this notice," the notice said.

Yatnal loyalty to BJP

One of the senior BJP leaders in Karnataka, Yatnal stuck a defiant stand vis-à-vis Vijayendra even as he expressed his allegiance to the BJP and its ideology. He has accused the father and son of promoting “dynasty” politics.

“I will respond to the notice issued … while also presenting the facts regarding the current state of the BJP in Karnataka,” he said in Bengaluru. “My commitment to the fight for Hindutva, opposition to corruption, Waqf-related issues and dynasty politics will remain unwavering.”

Blames Vijyendra for election defeats

In his most recent and damning allegation, Yatnal blamed Vijayendra and Yediyurappa for the BJP’s loss of all three Assembly by-elections in Karnataka late last month.

Vijayendra, whose elevation to the state party leadership has caused much heartburn in the Karnataka BJP, said earlier: “What is unfortunate is that … some criticise Yediyurappa and me every morning.”

Rival factions show strength

Vijayendra’s loyalists also called for action against Yatnal. On Sunday, some former MLAs met Yediyurappa and Vijayendra to express their solidarity with them.

A former minister, MP Renukacharya, wants Yatnal expelled from the party. He and others say that his public criticism of the party leaders has damaged the BJP's image.

Yatnal and some BJP leaders including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Limbavali, Mahesh Kumtahalli have taken out a month-long anti-Waqf march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. The march started on November 25 and will conclude on December 25.

Both Vijayendra and Yatnal supporters have also held separate meetings and rallies in a bid to show their political might.