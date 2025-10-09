Bigg Boss Kannada resumes, triggers Congress vs Congress row

It is Congress versus Congress in Karnataka as the Bigg Boss Kannada (BBK) reality show got the nod to resume. The Bengaluru South district authorities removed the seal on Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd hosting BBK edition in the wee hours of Thursday (October 9) following Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's intervention.

“I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed,” Shivakumar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) late Wednesday night.

"While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection," he added.

Reddy vs Shivakumar

However, Shivakumar’s Cabinet colleague, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who is also Bengaluru South district in-charge, expressed strong displeasure over the extension of time granted to Jollywood Amusement Park to operate without obtaining mandatory clearances from the Pollution Control Board and without rectifying violations.

By emphasising that the Board’s functioning should not be interfered with, he made a veiled criticism aimed at Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Reddy said, “The Pollution Control Board had sealed Jollywood for violating regulations. However, reports suggest that the Deputy CM has permitted it to reopen. The park should not have been allowed to operate until it secured all necessary approvals,” he clarified.

“The Board is a statutory institution, and no one should obstruct its functioning,” he added.

Why studio was locked

The premises were locked by the district authorities on Tuesday on the directions of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which said the studio has been operating without obtaining necessary licences in violation of environment norms set by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The closure of the studio had put a big question mark over the fate of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada. After the closure, all the participants were forced to move out of it.

In the face of uncertainty, the organisers shifted them all to a private resort in Bidadi in Bengaluru South district.

Clarification from pollution board

The pollution board issued a clarification on Wednesday, stating that “the closure of Jollywood Park has no direct connection with the Bigg Boss programme.”

“The Board had issued a notice two years ago as the park failed to obtain mandatory approvals. Despite several extensions, the deficiencies were not rectified. The decision was made collectively by the Board’s 26 members and not taken abruptly,” explained Board Chairman PM Narendra Swamy.

He further clarified that although the Jollywood Park spans 30 acres, the Bigg Boss shooting area occupies only about 1.5 acres, and the Board’s action pertains to the entire park, not just the shooting location.