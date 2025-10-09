Kantara makers face heat over 'do not imitate Bhoota Kola' appeal

The makers of the new Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 have landed in a soup over their cautionary note on social media urging fans not to imitate Tulunadu's spiritual ritual of 'Bhoota Kola' depicted in the film.

As videos of fans imitating the dramatic Bhoota Kola ritual, dressed up in the traditional gear, yelling in a fierce manner, and “acting possessed” went viral, Hombale Films, the producers of Kantara, intervened to address the growing concern from the Tulu community.

At first they issued a legal notice warning people that they will face legal action if they indulge in such activities. However, after a severe backlash questioning their “rights” over a folklore tradition from coastal Karnataka steeped in the worship of local gods, the company pulled it down and replaced it with a request.

Respect tradition

In their note, the production house pointed out that Kantara and its prequel Kantara Chapter-1 had respectfully portrayed the unwavering devotion for the Daivas and performed the Bhoota Kola with profound respect. This tradition holds deep significance for the Tulu community, they said.

Criticising people for imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in "inappropriate behaviour" in public spaces and gatherings, they said, “Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship, as featured in our film, is rooted in deep spiritual tradition and is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community.”

And, Hombale Films urged public and audiences to refrain from any act that involves imitating, mimicking, or trivialising the Daiva personas—whether in cinema halls or in public places.

Hypocritical behaviour

However, the backlash was swift. Social media users on X scoffed at the filmmakers for making huge bucks on the movie based on this tradition and said that now they had no right to restrain people from imitating the Bhoota Kola. They slammed them for their “hypocritical” behaviour and said they had no right to preach.

Further, they felt that the production house did not have any copyright over the age-old folklore tradition.

“You guys have no right to preach about respecting Daivas when you turned their sacred traditions into a blockbuster cash grab. jacked up ticket prices to sky-high levels just to rake in profits and now you're out here posting moral lectures?" said one user.