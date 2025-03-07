Bengaluru University renamed in honour of former PM Manmohan Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that Bengaluru City University will be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, in honour of the former Prime Minister who passed away last year.

This initiative aims to transform the institution into a model university. As part of this plan, Government Arts College and Government R.C. College will become constituent colleges under the university.

Economic reforms

Dr Manmohan Singh, India's 13th Prime Minister, was instrumental in implementing economic reforms that reshaped the nation's economy. His tenure as Finance Minister in the early 1990s marked the beginning of economic liberalisation in India. Beyond economics, Dr Singh's contributions to education and governance have been widely recognised.

In addition to renaming the university, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has proposed establishing a research centre at the university dedicated to study Dr Singh's economic reforms. This centre would focus on analysing and documenting policies introduced by Dr Singh and provide valuable insights into their impact on India's development.

