Amid row over Manmohan memorial, Centre decides to build one for Pranab Mukherjee

Days after a political slugfest over former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s memorial, the Union government has decided to set up a memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee at the ‘Rashtriya Smriti’ complex.

“The Competent Authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the 'Rashtriya Smriti' complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India,” the government said in a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former president, informing her of the decision.



Also read: Sharmistha Mukherjee slams Congress amid Manmohan Singh memorial row

‘Touched by PM’s gesture’

Sharing a copy of the letter on social media platform X, Sharmistha said she called on the prime minister to thank him for the honour.

“Called on Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks and gratitude from core of my heart for his government's decision to create a memorial for baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn't ask for it.”





Called on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to express thanks & gratitude from core of my heart 4 his govts’ decision 2 create a memorial 4 baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM🙏 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IRHON7r5Tk — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) January 7, 2025

“Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM,” tweeted Sharmistha while sharing her pictures of the meeting with the prime minister.

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn't be asked for, it should be offered. I'm so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour baba’s memory. It doesn't affect baba where he is now -- beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy,” she said.



Also read: Manmohan Singh's memorial: Centre sends options to his family

Row over Manmohan’s memorial

After former PM Manmohan Singh died on December 26 and his funeral was planned at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had written to PM Modi and asked for his last rites to be held at a site where his memorial could be constructed.

Sharmistha had hit out at the Congress, alleging that the Congress had not called a meeting of the CWC when her father had died in 2020 while also suggesting that she had been misled.

As the row escalated, the Home Ministry said a suitable memorial site would be chosen for Dr Manmohan Singh. Sources had said last week that the process of identifying a site, including the ‘Rashtriya Smriti Sthal’, for the former PM has begun and the government is in touch with his family.