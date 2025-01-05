Bharat Ratna for Manmohan | Congress' Bajwa proposes joint Punjab Assembly resolution

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, seeking a joint resolution in the House to recommend the Bharat Ratna for former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Bajwa proposed the joint resolution to advocate for Singh to be conferred with India's highest civilian honour in recognition of his "monumental contributions to the country's progress and his exemplary service".

He also wrote to BJP Legislative Party leader Ashwani Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Nachhatar Pal, proposing that an all-party delegation meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for Singh to be conferred with the honour.

Singh -- the architect of India's economic reforms -- died on December 26 at the age of 92 following age-related complications.

In his letter, Bajwa said, "I am writing to propose a collective initiative of profound national significance -- one that transcends political boundaries to honour one of India's most distinguished statesmen, Dr Manmohan Singh." "Singh's contributions to our nation have been unparalleled. As the principal architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he set the foundation for the country's transformative growth, resilience and global standing. His tenure as prime minister was marked by a steadfast focus on inclusive development, social justice and economic stability, directly impacting millions of lives across the nation," he added.

Bajwa said he proposed the joint resolution due to Singh's contributions profoundly shaping India's destiny.

"As a proud son of Punjab, Dr Singh's dedication to public service and nation-building continues to inspire us all," he said in a post on X.

"I have also proposed forming an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advocate for this recognition. Honouring Dr Singh with the Bharat Ratna will not only celebrate his extraordinary contributions but also reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy, integrity, and excellence in public service," the Qadian MLA added in the post.

In his letter to the chief minister and the speaker, Bajwa said Singh's journey was a testament to resilience, dedication and humility.

"As a proud son of Punjab, he upheld the values of hard work and service throughout his remarkable career. His contributions to the state are equally commendable, addressing critical challenges in agriculture, rural development, and education, and catalysing growth in Punjab as well as in the country," he said.

Bajwa added that what distinguished Singh was his unwavering commitment to the nation, consistently prioritising the greater good over political divides.

His calm demeanour, intellectual acumen and ability to foster bipartisan consensus made him a unifying force in Indian politics, he asserted.

"From advocating rural development to strengthening India's global presence, Dr Singh has consistently demonstrated statesmanship of the highest order," Bajwa said in the letter.

"In recognition of his monumental contributions to India's progress and his exemplary service, I propose that we pass a resolution in the legislative assembly, on its very first day of reconvening, to formally recommend conferring upon Dr Manmohan Singh the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour," he said.

This resolution will serve as a unified acknowledgment of his enduring legacy and an inspiration for future generations, he added.

Bajwa asserted that this effort was not just about honouring Singh's lifetime achievements but a "demonstration of our commitment to the values of democracy, integrity and excellence in public service".

"By coming together, we send a powerful message to the people of India that we, as their representatives, can unite to celebrate those who have made exceptional contributions to our nation," he said.

"I sincerely hope for your support in this meaningful endeavour. Together, we can honour a leader whose vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on India's history," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)