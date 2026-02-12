Bengaluru techie arrested for stabbing parents to death in Vignana Nagar

A 33-year-old techie, who used to work in the US and returned to Bengaluru three years ago, has allegedly stabbed his elderly parents to death at the residence in Vignana Nagar under the HAL Police Station limits.

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday (February 11), adding that while the accused has been identified as Rohan Chandra Bhat, the victims have been identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, a retired Navy Captain, and his wife, Dr Shyamala Bhat, 55, a dentist.

Stabbed parents after argument

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had a heated argument with his parents at their residence, following which he stabbed them repeatedly, inflicting fatal injuries.

Also Read: Rajasthan murder case: Woman kills husband with lover’s help

Their neighbours heard the commotion and rushed to their residence. They rushed the injured couple to Manipal Hospitals on Old Airport Road, reported the Times of India.

The report further stated that the doctors at the hospital declared them as brought dead. A complaint was filed by Dr Madhavi Nair, a neighbour and a doctor working at Manipal Hospitals, with the HAL police.

Pressurised parents to fund projects

A senior police officer said that after returning from the US, Rohan was independently doing projects, adding that he wanted to scale. The officer said that the accused has anxiety issues.

Elaborating further, the officer said that when Rohan faced difficulties in raising capital for his projects, he pressured his parents for money.

Also Read: ‘I’m killing your sister’: Delhi Police SWAT commando’s brother recounts horror call

“Rohan, a bachelor, was doing projects independently and wanted to scale. He reportedly had anxiety issues. When he found it difficult to raise capital for the projects conceived by him, he started pressuring parents to financially support his projects,” the officer said as quoted by the Times of India.

He further stated that the elderly couple told Rohan that they were not in a position to financially support him, adding that, due to frequent quarrels with his parents, he was living separately.

“The aged couple claimed helplessness, stating they were not in a position to meet his demands. The techie was living separately after frequent quarrels. Some time ago, Rohan shifted to a rented accommodation in Varthur,” he added.

Police informed the accused’s sister

Rohan came to his parents’ residence on Monday night and again demanded money, following which there was a heated argument, the officer said, adding that the situation took a violent turn on Wednesday, resulting in the elderly couple’s death.

Also Read: Chennai triple murder: 5 arrested for brutal killing of Bihari family

Rohan was produced before a court after being taken into custody by the police. “We are yet to question him. His sister, who lives in the US and has been informed of the tragedy, will arrive in Bengaluru by Thursday. The bodies were shifted to Bowring Hospital. Autopsy will be conducted after their daughter’s arrival,” police said as quoted by the Times of India.

(With agency inputs)