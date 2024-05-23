Bengaluru software engineer falls prey to 'FedEx' scam, ends up losing Rs 1 crore

In yet another case of cybercrime, a 40-year-old woman software engineer from Bengaluru has fallen prey to the ‘FedEx’ scam, ending up losing Rs 1 crore to cybercriminals in just a couple of days.

The accused coerced her into making multiple money transfers after initially informing her of a parcel supposedly containing illegal substances sent in her name. They perpetrate the entire act by posing as law enforcement officers while also trapping her in a “digital arrest”.

It all started on May 16 morning when the victim, a resident of NRI Layout near Ramamurthynagar in Bengaluru East, received a call from an unknown number. The caller, pretending to be a FedEx logistics executive, informed her that a parcel addressed to Taiwan in her name had been seized at Mumbai airport. The caller claimed that the parcel allegedly contained 200 grams of MDMA, several passports, and clothing, prompting a customs inquiry, as per The Indian Express report.



Posed as officers



A little later, she received another call from someone claiming to be a Customs officer, escalating her anxiety by accusing her of involvement in a narcotics case under the NDPS Act. The accused pulled out all stops to manipulate her, directing her to join a Skype call, isolate herself in a room, and avoid contacting anyone, said the report.

They extracted personal information such as her Aadhaar number during the Skype conversation and simulated an official interrogation, projecting an environment akin to a police station. They alleged that her bank accounts were linked to money laundering activities even they she repeatedly pleaded innocence.



They projected the entire situation as a high-profile case, forcing her to transfer funds to the “RBI accounts” for purported verification, promising legalising her assets thereafter.

Police probe on



Facing immense pressure, she gave in to their demands, transferring Rs 16 lakh to an account via a WhatsApp call, followed by an additional Rs 75 lakh while under constant surveillance at her bank. On returning home, she was coerced to transfer another Rs 9.3 lakh.

She was initially optimistic that her funds would be returned following verification, but all her hopes dashed soon. She realised that she had been deceived. Subsequently, she reported the matter to the police the next day. The police have initiated investigation into the case.

What’s ‘digital arrest’



The term is usually associated with the practice of monitoring a person digitally via audio-video calls. Neither the person is allowed to disconnect the call nor is he informed that he is being monitored.



In this scenario, cybercriminals manipulate or coerce individuals into believing they are under investigation or facing legal trouble. They often pose as personnel from government agencies such as the police, CBI, Narcotics Department, RBI, or ED.



Meanwhile, in the backdrop several such FedEx frauds, the logistics company in a statement to The Indian Express had said, “FedEx does not request personal information through unsolicited phone calls, mail, or email for goods being shipped or held, unless requested or initiated by customers. If any individual receives any suspicious phone calls or messages, they are advised not to provide their personal information. Instead, they should immediately contact the local law enforcement authorities within the vicinity or report to the cybercrime department of the government of India.”

