Bengaluru scientist chased by goons with swords; slams cops for ‘delayed response’

A scientist in Bengaluru has said that he was chased and attacked by armed miscreants in the Rautanahalli area of the city.



Sharing the incident, the latest of the many road rage episodes in the city, on X, Ashutosh Singh, who works as a scientist at Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences said a group of local goons wielding swords chased his car and tried stopping it near Rauthanahalli Main Road. He also lashed out at the police department for allegedly delaying action on the attack, while urging authorities to take stringent action against the miscreants.

“A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45 AM at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased me with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madanayakanahalli PS today. Urgent action is needed,” he posted on X.

Responding to the post, Karnataka’s Additional Director General of Police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar said it was a “serious incident” and assured Singh that he has directed concerned officials to take required action against the accused persons.

“It’s a very serious incident. Have directed the concerned to take stringent action,” he said.

The incident is just one of the many that the IT city has been witnessing over the past few months. In a bid to curb such incidents, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that a rowdy sheet will be opened to book people involved in such incidents.

In an earlier interaction with X users, Dayananda had said that the department is keeping a tab on unscrupulous elements involved in such activities and incidents of road rage is being dealt with very sternly.

“Incidents of road rage are being dealt with very sternly. Wherever such incidents are reported, police have detected the cases and apprehended the culprits. Besides, rowdy sheets are being opened in concerned police stations on such hooligans so as to keep track of them. There is ZERO TOLERANCE for road rage incidents in Bengaluru City,” he said in a post on X.

He had also appealed to citizens to dial 112 in case they are caught up in any such situation.

“…Be rest assured, we are just a call away,” he said.











