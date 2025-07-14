Delhi schools receive hoax bomb threats

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Three schools in the national capital, including two CRPF schools and a Navy children's school, received bomb threats on Monday morning, which were later declared "hoax" by authorities.

The threats were sent via email in the early hours of Monday to CRPF schools in Sector 16, Dwarka and Prashant Vihar and the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, officials said.

Authorities carried out a thorough check of the school premises later and declared the threats to be a hoax, as nothing suspicious was found.

The bomb threat prompted immediate evacuation protocols at the school, as police and emergency response teams arrived at the scene to ensure the safety of everyone present.

Security personnel and school authorities began systematically clearing the premises as per standard operating procedure.

All students, teachers, and staff members were safely escorted out of the school building and assembled at a designated safe zone away from the structure.

The Delhi Fire Services said a fire tender was rushed to the schools. "It was declared a hoax after a thorough check by multiple agencies, including the fire department," a fire official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, "Early on Monday morning, Dwarka North police station received a PCR call informing about a bomb threat at CRPF School here.

"The area was promptly sanitised. Local police, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads reached the school and conducted due checks," he said.

The DCP added that cyber police experts are ascertaining the source of the email. "Security has been tightened at the school. Nothing suspicious has been found," he said.

DCP (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said, "We received a call from the school around 8 am. After nothing suspicious was found on the premises of CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, it was declared a hoax." In October last year, an explosion occurred outside the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar. No one was injured in the incident.

In February this year, a private school and a Delhi University (DU) college in the capital received bomb threat emails, which were later confirmed by authorities to be hoaxes.

In response to growing concerns over such threats, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in May issued a comprehensive 115-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling bomb threats in schools. PTI

