Chennai techie held for 'making 21 bomb threats' to seek revenge on her ex-colleague
René Joshlida was arrested for allegedly trying to frame her former colleague Divij Prabhakar using fake emails and dark web tools
In a chilling case of vengeance driven by unrequited love, René Joshlida (28 years), an IT professional from Chennai, has been arrested for allegedly making 21 bomb threats across 12 Indian states, targeting schools, public events, and critical infrastructure.
The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police, with support from multiple state cyber units and Chennai’s KK Nagar police, apprehended Joshlida after an investigation reportedly exposed her elaborate scheme to frame her former colleague, Divij Prabhakar.
Hell hath no fury...
The saga began in Bengaluru, when Joshlida, a robotics engineering graduate employed at a reputed IT firm, met Prabhakar, a fellow colleague, at an event. What started as a workplace acquaintance soon turned into a one-sided obsession for Joshlida. Despite her advances, Prabhakar rejected her and later married another woman, leaving Joshlida furious.
Bomb threats
The threats, sent via fake email accounts created through VPNs and dark web platforms, targeted high-profile locations and events, including religious gatherings, visits by prominent leaders, and public venues like Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
Investigation launched
A special team led by a female inspector from Gujarat, assisted by Chennai police, conducted searches at Joshlida’s residence and her father’s home in Kodambakkam. Both Joshlida and her father, Aldwin Joseph, were detained and flown to Gujarat for interrogation.