Bengaluru rave party: Telugu actor among 86 who test positive for drugs

Bengaluru police have registered a case against 104 people, of whom at least 86 tested positive for drugs, after a rave party was busted at a farmhouse in the city on Monday (May 20).

Among the several high-profile people from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who attended the party were Telugu actors Hema and Aashi Roy, of whom the former also tested positive. There were some 25 young women, DJs, models, actors, and techies at the party.

All 86 to get notices

According to the FIR lodged in the case, 73 men and 30 women were at the Sunset to Sunrise Victory rave party when the police conducted the raid. Of them, 59 men and 27 women tested positive for drugs. The police said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) will send notices to all of them.

The party was reportedly organised by a Hyderabad-based man named Vasu at the GM Farmhouse in Singena Agrahara neighbourhood near Electronic City. The farmhouse is allegedly owned by Gopala Reddy, who also owns Con Card.

Drugs seized

During the raid, the police also seized a huge amount of drugs, including 17 MDMA pills and cocaine. The event conducted between 5 pm on May 18 and 6 am on May 19 was said to be a “birthday party”. The party was estimated to cost Rs 50 lakh a day, sources told news agency PTI.

According to the FIR, the police seized 14.4 grams of MDMA pills, 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, six grams of hydro cannabis, 5 grams of cocaine, 500-denomination notes with cocaine coating, five mobile phones, two cars (a Volkswagen and a Land Rover), and DJ equipment, including sound and lighting, reported NDTV.

MLA’s pass found

A pass belonging to an MLA from Andhra Pradesh was found in a car parked at the venue, reported PTI. Additionally, more than 15 luxury cars were also parked on the premises.

The case, initially filed at Electronic City, where the farmhouse is located, was transferred to the Hebbagodi police and later to the CCB.

