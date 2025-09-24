Bengaluru tech corridor traffic woes: CM Siddaramaiah seeks Wipro’s help

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought Wipro’s help to address the traffic congestion on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) and has written a letter to the IT giant’s founder Azim Premji.

Siddaramaiah has urged Premji to consider allowing limited vehicular movement through the company’s campus, subject to mutually agreed terms.

The ORR, which is one of the IT corridors in the city, often witnesses traffic congestion.

BlackBuck moves out of ORR

Recently, online trucking platform BlackBuck decided to move the company out of its current location at Bellandur on ORR, citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.

He lauded Wipro’s continued contribution to the progress of the state's IT ecosystem and overall socio-economic development.

In the letter to Premji, Siddaramaiah highlighted that one of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the ORR corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.

What Siddaramaiah wrote to Premji

“In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours,” he said in the letter dated September 19.

He sought the support of the Wipro founder chairman in the matter, saying this will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and liveable Bengaluru.

“I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest,” he added.