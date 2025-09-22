Shivakumar: ‘50 potholes on 100-metre New Delhi road stretch’, why target Bengaluru?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that there is a conspiracy against the Congress government in the state as some vested interests are deliberately highlighting potholes in Bengaluru while the situation was same in every part of India, including a stretch in front of his Delhi home.

What Shivakumar said

With frequent criticism from companies located in Bengaluru and the public over pothole-ridden roads, Shivakumar defended the city by citing the example of Delhi, where he claimed that there are 50 potholes on a 100-meter stretch in front of his house at Safdarjung Enclave.

“There are potholes on roads in every part of the country. Even in front of my house at Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi, there are 50 potholes on a 100 meters long road. Even in Mumbai or any other city in the country, there are potholes,” Shivakumar said in Delhi on Sunday (September 21), according to a report in Deccan Herald.

“Why potholes in Bengaluru roads are being highlighted. It is because the media highlighted this. It is nothing but a conspiracy against the Congress-ruled state,” the Congress leader asked.

‘Raise issue with Union government’

When asked about industrialists criticising the state government for not maintaining Bengaluru roads, he urged them to speak to the Union government.

“I am appealing to all industrialists who have raised the potholes issue, to speak to the Union Government. Please ask the Centre, how much money they have given to Bengaluru despite Karnataka being second highest in the country to contribute to the central government in terms of tax,” Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru incharge minister, said.

Pothole repair works underway

Further, he said that he had given a deadline to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru. “We have developed a system by developing a mobile application to alert the government about the potholes in every road in Bengaluru. I have given a deadline to fill the potholes and the Chief Minister also sanctioned additional funds for this purpose. We have sufficient funds, we know the value of Bengaluru. We will improve all roads.”

On Monday, Shivakumar shared images of potholes being filled in Bengaluru. He captioned the post on his X account, “Pothole repair works are progressing rapidly across Bengaluru’s different zones. The focus is on both speed and quality, with every effort being made to ensure smoother travel for people. Our government is committed to providing safe and reliable roads for the city.”



