SL Bhyrappa, renowned Kannada novelist, passes away at 94; PM Modi pays tribute

Veteran Kannada novelist and Padma Bhushan awardee SL Bhyrappa passed away on Wednesday (September 24) at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 94.

Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement released by the hospital.

“The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Saraswathi Samman awardee Shri. S L Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2:38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti,” Rashtrotthana Hospital said in a statement.

He held a unique position in Indian literature, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of readers through his Kannada novels. His works encompass philosophy, history, and a true depiction of society.

PM Modi pays tribute

Many prominent figures have expressed their condolences, stating that Bhyrappa's demise is a significant loss to the literary world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Bhyrappa’s death. He hailed him as a “towering stalwart” and “a fearless and timeless thinker”.

“In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society,” Modi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he added.

Notable works

Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa (SL Bhyrappa) was born on August 20, 1931, in Channarayapatna in Karnataka. As a novelist, philosopher, and author, many of his works have been translated into various Indian languages.

Bhyrappa authored a total of 24 novels. His notable works include "Vamshavriksha", "Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane", "Parva", "Sartha", and "Avarana."

In recognition of Bhyrappa's literary contributions, the central government honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2023, Padma Shri (2016), Saraswati Samman (2010), Sahitya Akademi Fellowship (2015), and the Sahitya Akademi Award (1975).



