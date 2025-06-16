Bengaluru bike taxi ban: Aggregators ferry passengers under guise of 'parcel delivery'

The Karnataka government officially banned bike taxi services in Bengaluru starting from Monday (June 16). However, despite clear directions from both the state and the High Court, app-based platforms like Rapido and Uber continue to offer their services — now under the guise of 'parcel delivery'.

A quick search by The Federal Karnataka has found that these so-called parcel services are, in reality, ferrying passengers. In fact, one of our staff members took a ride in the morning using the Rapido Parcel service.

Circumventing ban

After the ban on bike taxis came into effect, Rapido had removed the ‘Bike Taxi’ option from its app, replacing it with a service titled ‘Bike Parcel’. However, customers booking a parcel ride can still travel as pillion riders.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Rapido said: “Our bike taxi services in Karnataka will be temporarily suspended from June 16, 2025, in compliance with the High Court’s order. We believe these services are beneficial for daily commuters, but we respect the law and remain committed to our communities. We hope to offer affordable and accessible travel options again in the future.”

Ola, Uber bike options

Meanwhile, other platforms, such as Ola and Uber, still list bike taxi options, but booking rides through them has become increasingly difficult. Uber has rebranded its service as ‘Bike courier’ and neither Uber nor Ola has issued official statements regarding their current operations under alternative labels.

However, the continuation of bike rides under new names is clearly a breach of public safety norms and legal directives.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department announced that it will begin confiscating two-wheelers found violating the order. Offenders could face fines ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 and/or jail terms between three months and one year.

The Transport Department also has initiated raids across Bengaluru and seized at least three bikes violating the ban.

Authorities have instructed BBMP zone officers and Regional Transport Officials to enforce strict supervision. A senior transport official told The Federal Karnataka: “Violators of the High Court order and government directive will be fined up to ₹10,000 and could face imprisonment between three months and one year

Revoke ban

In an effort to bring attention to their plight, bike taxi riders have sent letters to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging them to revoke the ban. They stressed that over 1 lakh people in Karnataka depend on bike taxi services for their livelihood, and the ban has caused immense hardship to families reliant on this income.

(This copy was first published in The Federal Karnataka)