Motorcycles not passenger vehicles: Karnataka govt tells HC on bike-taxi ban

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday heard appeals filed by Rapido, Uber and Ola challenging a single-judge order that barred bike-taxi operations in the state until guidelines are framed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General (AG) Shashi Kiran Shetty argued that a motorcycle cannot be treated as a transport vehicle, asserting that the statutory definition does not allow its use for carrying passengers or for hire. When the bench noted that the single judge had not accepted this view, the AG said he was entitled to press the contention in the appeal.



As per a LiveLaw report, the court questioned the state’s position in light of its earlier Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which had expressly permitted bike-taxis. The AG responded that the policy had since been withdrawn, saying EV motorcycles were given a one-time exemption and that permits remain mandatory if motorcycles are to be treated as transport vehicles.

He maintained that even if classified as transport vehicles, motorcycles “are not passenger vehicles” and cannot be used for hire or reward. Citing Section 67(3) of the MV Act, he stressed that allowing commercial motorcycle transport lies solely within the state’s regulatory prerogative, not by default permission.

The bench noted that the platforms were not opposing permits but objecting to what they called a “blanket ban,” adding that they were willing to obtain yellow-board registrations. The court observed that the state had neither issued permits nor framed guidelines, effectively creating a complete prohibition. It also pointed out that even e-bike taxis were not being permitted despite pollution concerns.

With the AG completing his submissions, the court listed the matter for further hearing on November 24.