Woman’s body stuffed into gunny bag, thrown in garbage truck in Bengaluru

The body of an unidentified woman was stuffed into a gunny bag and thrown into a garbage truck in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday (June 29).

According to reports, the deceased woman was aged between 30 and 35 years. The body has been sent for postmortem and police have not ruled out sexual assault.

Techie alerts police

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. From the looks of it, the death happened by smothering,” a police officer told Deccan Herald newspaper.

The newspaper report said a software professional noticed the unusual shape of the gunny bag and alerted police, and a night duty police officer rushed to the spot and discovered the body after opening the gunny bag.

A case has been registered at Chennammanakere Achchukattu Police Station. C Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, said the sack was dumped in the garbage truck between 1 am and 3 am on Sunday, a report in NDTV said.

“The hands and neck of the woman were tied and the body was in a gunny bag. (Bengaluru Civic body) BBMP staff informed us about the body. We have registered a case of murder and are investigating the matter,” Krishna was quoted as saying in the report.