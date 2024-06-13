Who is Pavithra Gowda, accused in murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan?

In January this year, Pavithra Gowda, a model-cum-actress turned entrepreneur, posted a reel on her Instagram page, featuring cozy pictures of Kannada film star Darshan and herself. She had captioned the picture thus:



"One decade down; forever to go. It’s been 10 years of our relationship."

This post ostensibly shook up Darshan's family life. Though Pavithra has been flaunting their relationship since 2017, the post created ripples even in the industry. After an uproar, she pulled it down.

According to reports, Darshan’s fans were divided about this relationship – while one actively cheered him even calling him 'lucky' for having a girlfriend like Pavithra, others supported the wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, who he has been married to for 20 years.



After Pavithra's provocative post in January, Vijaya Lakshmi reacted by posting previously unseen photos of Pavithra with her former husband Sanjay Singh.

Vijaya Lakshmi wrote, "I hope this woman comes to her senses before posting somebody else’s husband picture, it talks about her character." And, she added that she generally doesn't rake up her personal issues on social media. But, she threatened to take strict legal action against people trying to give a "different image" in society. Vijaya Lakshmi also posted a picture with her husband and their child.

Pavithra countered by saying that Vijayalakshmi knew about their affair and had no problems with it.

"Living together for ten long years is no mean achievement. Vijayalakshmi told me she has no problems with our affair," wrote Pavithra.