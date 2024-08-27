Kannada actor Darshan to be shifted to Bellary jail amid viral photo row

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, is being shifted to Bellary jail, said an NDTV report.

At present, Darshan is lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central jail in Bengaluru. A photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row.



Those seated with Darshan in the photo are rowdy-sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena, a convict in a murder case.



In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media.



The other accused in the case will be shifted to a different jail in Karnataka. Actor Darshan's girlfriend, Pavitra Gowda, who is also accused in the murder case, will remain in Bangalore jail.



Nine prison officials including the chief superintendent of the prison were suspended in connection with the case.



Earlier, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda also said the police have sought shifting of Darshan and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case and other rowdy elements from Parappana Agrahara jail to other prisons.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Dayananda said that three cases have been registered in connection with the incident at the prison. One of the cases will be investigated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police while two other cases by inspectors.

Talking about the cases, he said on matters concerning prisons, court's permission is required and police are in the process of getting it for a detailed investigation.

He mentioned that during a recent inspection by the Central Crime Branch, no incriminating evidence was found in the barracks, but there are concerns that some items may have been moved before the inspection team arrived.



