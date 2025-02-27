Bengaluru infra criticism: Karnataka ministers lash out at Mohandas Pai

Two Karnataka ministers have strongly responded to former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai’s criticism of Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

Following Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil also expressed his anger at Pai.

Also read: Idlis can cause cancer: Karnataka bans plastic sheets for steaming idlis

Patil’s response to Pai

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday (February 27), Patil countered Pai’s remarks, stating that instead of unnecessary criticism, he should offer constructive suggestions for the city’s infrastructure improvement.

Also read: DK Shivakumar visits Sadhguru's Isha; rejects reports that he is joining BJP

"Pai repeatedly speaks in this manner, and we fail to understand his intentions. He has benefited greatly from Bangalore, earning his wealth and success here. Yet, he is unwilling to move to cities like Hubballi or Mysore," said Patil.

He further questioned why Pai only talks about Bengaluru’s traffic congestion while ignoring similar issues in global cities like London and San Francisco, and also in Chennai. "I was stuck in a one-and-a-half-mile traffic jam in London myself. San Francisco often faces 15-20 miles of traffic congestion. Why doesn’t Pai speak about these cities?" he asked.

Patil defended Bengaluru, calling it both a ‘growing city’ and a ‘global city.’ He emphasised that Karnataka's overall development is a priority and rejected Pai's selective criticism of the Siddaramaiah government. "Blaming the current government while ignoring Modi’s administration will not make Pai a bigger person," he added.

Also read: 'Even God can't fix Bengaluru traffic': DK Shivakumar's remark triggers row

He also accused Pai of selective criticism, highlighting that while he had attacked the government when Bengaluru experienced floods during the monsoon, he remained silent when Chennai was completely submerged recently. "The BJP keeps copying our programmes, yet Pai stays quiet about that. Why this silence?" he asked.

What did Pai say?

Pai had earlier criticised Bengaluru’s infrastructure on social media, particularly targeting Kharge. He responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Kharge that praised the Karnataka capital’s achievements, highlighting the city’s contribution to India’s economy.

In response, Pai lashed out at Kharge, asking, "What have you done for Bangalore as a minister? First, give us a clean, well-maintained city where people can walk freely."

Kharge’s counterattack

Earlier, on February 25, Kharge had also lashed out at Pai for his remarks on Bengaluru’s roads.

Referring to Pai’s criticism, Kharge sarcastically asked, "If it was not rocket science why didn’t you enlighten your then Government? Looks like your woes have become painful after we got 135 seats."

Kharge also questioned Pai’s silence on the Modi government’s neglect of Karnataka. "Why do you stay silent when your 'Vishwaguru' Narendra Modi ignores Karnataka? Our state is the second-highest tax contributor in India. Bangalore alone contributed ₹9.1 lakh crore to India’s GDP in 2024. Doesn’t this make us eligible for a fair share of central funds to improve infrastructure?"

He pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 11,495 crore to Karnataka for infrastructure development and demanded its immediate release. He criticised the Central government for denying financial support when the state requested funds for tunnel roads, 17 new flyovers, a Peripheral Ring Road, a suburban rail network, buffer zone roads, double-decker flyovers, and water supply projects before the Union Budget.

Kharge also held the BJP accountable for the city's infrastructure woes. "Bangalore has 16 BJP MLAs, and NDA holds 19 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, including all four MPs from Bangalore. Isn’t it their responsibility to address infrastructure issues in their constituencies?" he questioned.

Criticism for political gains in Delhi

Kharge accused Pai of using negative rhetoric against Karnataka to gain political favours in Delhi. "Your leaders may appreciate your constant negativity towards Karnataka and Kannadigas, but let me tell you, this won’t get you a seat in Delhi," he taunted.

He further challenged Pai, saying, "You are well-connected in Delhi’s power circles. Instead of criticising, show us how you can work for the state's benefit."

River Krishna water to Telangana

Meanwhile, Patil also addressed the release of 1.24 TMC of water from the Almatti Dam to Telangana for drinking purposes, defending it as a humanitarian decision.





. @TVMohandasPai avare, if it was not rocket science why didn’t you enlighten your then Government? Looks like your woes have become painful after we got 135 seats.



Why do you remain silent when your #Vishwaguru @narendramodi treats Karnataka with utter disdain?



- Karnataka is… https://t.co/MX3oI2VQNe — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) February 25, 2025





(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)