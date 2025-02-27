Idlis can cause cancer: Karnataka bans plastic sheets for steaming idlis

The use of plastic sheets in the preparation of idlis in hotels and eateries is carcinogenic (producing or tending to produce cancer), posing serious health risks to consumers, according to tests conducted by the Karnataka health department.

Following this, the state health department has decided to ban the use of plastic sheets in hotels and eateries across the state.

After the laboratory tests by the food department, which confirmed that about 51 per cent of idli samples collected from various restaurants in Bengaluru were unsafe, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced on Thursday (February 27).

What did Dinesh Gundu Rao say?

Idli samples from 251 hotels and eateries across Karnataka were collected. Among these, tests confirmed that 51 samples were unsafe. These samples contained carcinogenic substances, which were traced back to the use of plastic in idli preparation, according to Rao.

"The Food & Safety Department has tested food samples from 251 hotels and eateries across the state, and 51 samples have been found unsafe. The use of plastic in idli preparation has been increasing, posing severe health risks. To safeguard public health, the use of plastic in cooking idlis has been strictly banned. Public health cannot be compromised," Rao said in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

“Plastic in food preparation is a serious public health hazard. When used in idli making, toxic chemicals from plastic leach into food, increasing health risks for consumers. I urge all hotels and food establishments to immediately stop this practice and adopt safer alternatives like stainless steel plates or banana leaves. Public health cannot be compromised,” he added.

Use of cotton cloth

Earlier, cotton cloth was used for steaming idlis in hotels. However, many hotels have now switched to using plastic sheets. This has led to the contamination of idlis with carcinogenic substances, which are known to cause cancer, he stated.

Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with the state food department, jointly conducted raids on food outlets across Bengaluru. Over a period of 15 days, 500 idli samples were collected. Reports indicate that more than 35 of these samples were found to be unsafe, and consumption of such idlis could potentially lead to cancer.





