'Even God can't fix Bengaluru traffic': DK Shivakumar's remark triggers row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sparked a controversy on Thursday (February 20) after claiming that even divine intervention cannot solve Bengaluru's growing traffic and infrastructural problems overnight.

His remarks have come at a time when Bengaluru residents and urban planners have been flagging concerns over worsening traffic scenario, delayed metro expansion, and inadequate public transport. Critics argue that while ambitious infrastructure projects have been announced, execution remains slow and inconsistent.

Tough road ahead

Speaking at the launch of Namma Raste, a guidebook on road design and maintenance, he said resolving the city's congestion issues would take at least three years.



Shivakumar said, “Bengaluru can't be changed in two-three years. Even God can't do that. It can be changed only when proper planning is done and executed well.” The deputy chief minister added, “The situation is extremely challenging. We need to plan properly and implement projects effectively. We are making an effort to develop a better corridor for the future.”

Oppn slams Deputy CM

His comments have drawn flak from the Opposition parties. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka took to social media platform X to target the Congress government. He said, “After admitting that there is no money for development work in @INCKarnataka Govt, Part-time Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar now says even if God comes down, Bengaluru cannot be changed for the next 2-3 years.”





He also stated that people had no expectations from DK Shivakumar or his government, dubbing the Congress administration a curse to Karnataka and Bengaluru. He claimed that people were eagerly waiting to remove the “hopeless” Congress government.

Backlash on social media

Economist and Aarin Capital chairman Mohandas Pai flayed Shivakumar's statement, questioning the government's progress in improving Bengaluru's infrastructure.

“Minister DK Shivakumar, it has been two years since you became our Minister! We applauded and welcomed you as a strong Minister. But our lives have become much worse!” Pai posted on social media. He also questioned the minister’s actions beyond announcing large projects, stating, “Very correct, but Minister @DKShivakumar, please tell us what actions you have taken apart from announcing big projects? You couldn’t even ensure the city stays clean.”





The deputy chief minister’s comments triggered outrage on social media too. A user dubbed it unfortunate that the minister in charge of Bengaluru admitted helplessness instead of initiating measures to address immediate concerns. “Strengthening administration could bring immediate improvements in cleanliness, footpaths, dust pollution, and potholes. The current state is a result of poor and careless governance,” the user wrote.

However, a few appreciated his honesty but at the same time said it reflected the extent of damage done to the city. “At least he’s being honest! This is exactly the case,” one user commented.