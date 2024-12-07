Bengaluru: Infosys's Narayana Murthy buys flat in Kingfisher Towers for Rs 50 crore

NR Narayana Murthy, one of the co-founders of IT major Infosys, has purchased a luxury flat in the high-end Kingfisher Towers in Bengaluru for ₹50 crore.

The 4-bedroom flat spread across 8,400 sq ft is on the 16th floor, and comes with 5 designated car park spaces, according to a report in the Times of India. At ₹50 crore, the cost per sq ft of the apartment works out to ₹59,500, making it one of the most expensive residential transactions in the city.

Murthy’s wife, Sudha Murty, had bought a flat in the same complex on the 23rd floor in 2020 for ₹29 crore.

Kingfisher Towers in UB City

Kingfisher Towers is located in UB City in the heart of Bengaluru. It was a joint development between the Prestige Group and Vijay Mallya in 2010 on 4.5 acres of land which housed Mallya’s ancestral home. The 34-storey Kingfisher Towers has three blocks that contain 81 ultra-luxury apartments each more than 8,000 sq ft. When the project was first launched in 2010, the flats were sold at ₹22,000 per sq ft.

The Infosys co-founder, the report said, bought the apartment from a Mumbai-based businessman who had acquired the property about 10 years ago.

UB City is a prime commercial and residential spot in Bengaluru, close to the prominent MG Road, Brigade Road, and Lavelle Road. It also has a luxury mall called The Collection, offices, and service apartments.

Other prominent residents

Kingfisher Towers is one of the most coveted residential complexes in Bengaluru and several other prominent personalities like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon, Rana George, the son of Karnataka minister KJ George, and Krishna Chivukula, a US-based businessman own apartments here.

The price of ultra luxury apartments in the garden city has appreciated by about 30 per cent in the last couple of years due to higher demand and lower supply.