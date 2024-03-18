Narayana Murthy gifts Rs 240 cr worth of Infosys shares to grandson

NR Narayana Murthy’s four-month-old grandson has joined the list of millionaires in India after being gifted Rs 240 crore worth of shares by the Infosys co-founder.

Murthy made the grand gesture to Ekagrah Rohan Murty, transferring 15,00,000 shares, amounting to a 0.04 percent stake in the tech company, according to an exchange filing.

Accordingly, Murthy's holding in the firm dropped from 0.40 to 0.36 per cent, with a holding of 1.51 crore shares.

Third grandchild

Ekagrah was born in November 2023 to Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan.

He is the third grandchild of Narayana and Sudha Murty, who are also grandparents to two daughters of Akshata Murty and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Infosys, which began with a modest investment of Rs 10,000 in 1981, has now grown into India's second biggest tech company.