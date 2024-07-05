Sudha Murty has not bought a saree in 30 years. Know why

Philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty has said that she has not bought a single saree in the past 30 years following a trip to Varanasi.

Known for her frugal lifestyle despite being a billionaire, Murty, the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, in an interview with The Voice of Fashion reminisced how she gave up on her love for shopping during a visit to Varanasi.

Vow at Kashi

“It is said that when you go to Kashi (Varanasi), you should give up something you like very much. I used to love shopping, so my promise to the Ganga was that I would give up shopping for this lifetime,” she said.

Murty said the new lifestyle of having fewer belongings came naturally to her as it was passed down to her by her grandparents via her mother.

“When my mother passed away six years ago, it took us just half an hour to give away the things in her cupboard because she had just 8-10 sarees in it. When my grandma passed away 32 years ago, she had just four sarees. They travelled light on this earth, and since that has been a part of my upbringing, I found it easier to adopt a similar life with fewer possessions,” she said.

Sarees gifted by sisters, friends

Murty, who on various occasions, has given examples from her life to advocate a simple life with fewer belongings but ample knowledge, has shared her saree story with several publications over the years.

Murty, in earlier interviews have said that while she herself stopped buying sarees, she has relied on those gifted to her by her friends, sisters and the NGO she works with.

The techie turned author said whole her sisters began gifting her sarees every year, she asked them to stop after she realised she had enough of them.

“I’ve been wearing sarees for 50 years now and I always make sure that I air them out after wearing, iron them, and keep them away. I don't wear my sarees so low that they sweep the floor, so they don't get dirty and have longer lives," she said.

Cherished pieces

Murty said that she particularly adores two hand-embroidered sarees gifted to her by women while she was working as the chairperson of Infosys Foundation.

She also cherishes the two “simple” sarees her husband gifted her for their wedding.

“I was so happy to have them. I did not want more. Even today, I find it difficult to understand the seasonal trends and seasonal collections from fashion designers. How long can you go on following the dictates of fashion? I believe in possessing just enough for my basic needs and if you visit our house you will see we have very little stuff around,” she says.

She however, admits that the only thing both she and her husband spend on are books.