Bengaluru eatery says 'no politics, real estate discussions'; netizens react

A popular eatery, Paakashala in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, has gone viral for its signboard with instructions that it is a dine-in only facility and is "not for real estate or political discussions" requesting its patrons to "understand and cooperate".

The photo of the eatery’s signboard was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, Farrago Metiquirke, with the caption, “Clear instructions alright” and has garnered 40,000 views so far.

The restaurant responded to the post and said, “Politics and real estate may be off-limits, but we fully support debates over Sambar vs. Chutney supremacy!”

How did netizens respond?

The post sparked discussions on the censorship of people’s conversations with users expressing differing opinions. While some users considered boards like this common at hotels and restaurants, others felt it was not right, with Karnataka Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain calling it "weird".

"Weird why does he have to police what people are talking? They are paying for the food they eat no? (sic)," she wrote on her X handle.

She received a reply from the owner of the original post saying, “[I] believe people get very agitated if there’s a political discussion…”

Another X user commented, “Very common to see such boards in hotels and restaurants.” There was another comment that said, “Good I want to punch them when I see them in CCD… Absolute morons, no common sense of public decency… Keep talking rubbish loudly…”

“Hahaha! Yes, these discussions are never ending, and the ones who indulge, tend to spend a lot more time than the ones who are there just to eat, ending up occupying the tables for longer duration,” another user said.







