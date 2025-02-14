Karnataka: BMRCL partially rolls back fares after public outcry, CM’s rap

Following public outcry and a rap by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday (February 13) partially rolled back Metro Rail fares.

The revised fares will be applicable from Friday (February 14) onwards, BMRCL said.

According to a Bangalore Mirror, BMRCL announced a partial reduction in fares by up to 30 per cent only on routes where the fares had been hiked by 70 per cent.

‘No change in minimum, maximum fares’

BMRCL Managing Director, S Maheshwar Rao, however, clarified that there will be no change in the minimum fare of Rs 10 and the maximum fare of Rs 90.

“There is no overall revision in metro fares. We have only reduced fares on certain stages where the hike was above 70 per cent. This decision will benefit around 2.5 lakh commuters. The revised fares will be applicable from February 14,” he said.

BMRCL’s defence

The partial rollback of fares came hours after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has directed the metro rail authority to address the anomalies in the fare amid backlash by commuters over raised prices of tickets.

Defending BMRCL’s fare hike, Rao cited the Metro Rail Act Section 37 and said, “BMRCL is committed to public interest, but metro expansion and maintenance require substantial investment. Since 2017, we have not raised fares, and this revision was necessary due to rising operational costs.”

CM’s intervention

The chief minister had intervened into the matter following complaints that the recent metro fare hike was exorbitant.

"The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

"I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded," he added.

BMRCL’s new rate chart

The BMRCL had said it hiked the fare by about 50 per cent. However it has now come to light that the hike is almost double the previous fare in certain sections.

BMRCL also introduced separate rate for the 'peak time' taking a cue from ride hailing companies.

Many commuters were hit hard by the exorbitant increase in the fare, especially the students and people from low income groups, who have now switched to buses and private vehicles.

BMRCL sources said their revenues dropped after the fare revision.

Political slugfest

The revision had led to a political slugfest with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP blaming each other for the hike.

The Congress alleged that it was done by the BJP led Centre while Congress put the blame on the ruling Congress in the state.

The Congress had even staged demonstration on Wednesday at some of the Metro stations. Congress workers had come up with satirical memes on the Metro Rail fare hike as well.