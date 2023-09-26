Bengaluru Bandh: Over 200 protestors taken into custody

In a fervent display of resistance, farmer bodies across Karnataka have called for a complete shutdown of Bengaluru on Tuesday (September 26), as they protest against the recent order issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The contentious order mandates the release of 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, reigniting a long-standing dispute over water rights. Additionally, a state-wide bandh has been scheduled for Friday (September 29) to further amplify their grievances.

200 protestors in custody

On Tuesday, over 200 protesters found themselves in police custody today for flouting prohibitory orders.

These protesters, led by prominent figures such as Chairman of the Federation of Pro-Kannada Organisations, Vatal Nagaraj, his deputy Praveen Shetty, and others, were attempting to march from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan when they were apprehended.

Pro-Kannada organizations had initially planned demonstrations at various locations, including Freedom Park, Raj Bhawan, and Town Hall. However, law enforcement authorities had restricted protests to Freedom Park alone.

Police presence in Bengaluru's Cottonpete has been significantly bolstered to ensure public safety and maintain order. All non-essential businesses have suspended operations during the bandh.

Cab services provided by Ola and Uber are expected to continue as usual. Both BMTC and ride-sharing platforms have reassured commuters of uninterrupted services.

However, the Bangalore Hoteliers Association has pledged support for the bandh and may close their establishments during the protests. Auto drivers have also expressed solidarity with the strike.

The bandh is anticipated to have a widespread impact, with schools, colleges, government offices, banks, ATMs, public and private transport, shops, and commercial establishments expected to remain closed.

Multinational corporations, including Walmart, Google, IBM, and Accenture, have advised their employees in Bengaluru to work from home in light of the ongoing disruptions.

Bone of contention

The dispute over the allocation of Cauvery River water has been a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for more than a century, with sporadic eruptions of violence and protests.

In 2016, Bengaluru experienced deadly riots following a Supreme Court order to release a portion of the Cauvery river's water to Tamil Nadu, underscoring the deep-seated tensions surrounding this issue.

Government's stance

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has insisted on his government's commitment to upholding the right to protest while urging citizens to maintain peace and order during these turbulent times.