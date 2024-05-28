Bellur tense as mob assaults youth, ransack houses; security stepped up

Tension gripped Bellur town after a mob attacked a youth and ransacked a few houses over alleged rivalry, police said on Tuesday (May 28).

The incident occurred on Monday evening as a fierce fight broke out between two communities.

The victim, Abhilash, was attacked by a group of youth belonging to Muslim community. He has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bellur. The incident led to a chaos in the town and the police had a tough to control the situation.

The violent clash had its genesis in the last Friday’s incident when a group of youth were rashly driving their car, to which Abhilash, who was riding a bike, objected. The group of youth attacked Abhilash and his father-in-law Nagesh. The youth formed a larger group on Monday and assaulted Abhilash again. Those who came to his rescue were also attacked by the group.



They didn’t stop here and also ransacked Nagesh’s house the same night. In view of the prevailing tension between the two groups the police has stepped up security in Bellur. A police complaint has also been lodged in this connection at the Bellur police station.



Demanding action against the assailants, several families staged a demonstration at the Bellur police station on Monday night.



(The article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)

