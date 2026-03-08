Ballari school horror: Class 9 boy ‘attacks’ students, warden; 1 dead

A minor boy allegedly attacked fellow students and the hostel warden with an iron bed rod in Karnataka’s Ballari district late on Saturday (March 7) night, killing one student and injuring seven others.

The Class 9 student, who is on the run, allegedly went on the rampage at the school hostel over a minor dispute, according to the initial probe. Police said the accused attacked fellow students with a rod after dinner while they were asleep in the hostel and also assaulted the warden before fleeing.

Police said the injured students were taken to VIMS hospital in Ballari, with some in serious condition. Police said an investigation is underway.

‘School management is responsible’

While the school management and the police called the incident an attack with an iron rod, the victim’s family has claimed that the boy was stabbed with a knife and questioned the school’s account of the incident.

The victim’s parents reportedly questioned the school management on how a minor could carry out such a brutal assault inside the hostel and held them responsible for the attack. They also claimed that the attacker might be addicted to drugs.