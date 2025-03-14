Amritsar: Five injured as man attacks devotees with iron rod at Golden Temple

Five people, including three SGPC volunteers, were injured when they were attacked by a man with an iron rod at Amritsar's Golden Temple complex, the police said. The man was arrested and the situation was brought under control, news agency IANS reported.

Panic gripped the area as the accused launched an assault on the devotees near Guru Ram Das Langar Hall, the community kitchen.



Two sewadars (volunteers) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) were among those injured. One of the injured has been admitted to Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Amritsar, IANS reported.

The attacker and his accomplice were overpowered by people inside the temple complex before they were arrested. The police said the accused surveyed the area before the attack. “The second accused allegedly conducted recce along with the one who attacked devotees,” a police officer told reporters.

Dr Jasmeet Singh told news agency ANI, “As per the statements given to us by the patients, an unknown assailant assaulted the victims with a rod. Five patients were sent to us, out of which one is serious and is in the ICU...The other four are in stable condition.”