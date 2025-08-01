Bengaluru boy abducted for ransom; 2 held after half-burnt body found at isolated place

In an early-morning encounter on Friday (August 1) in Kaggalipur forest near Bannerghatta in Bengaluru, the police shot at and wounded two men accused in the abduction and murder of a 13-year-old boy. The two accused, Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna, were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kidnap and murder

The victim, Nischith, a Class 8 student of Christ School, was on his way home after tuition classes when he was allegedly abducted by the two accused. They reportedly slit the boy’s throat, doused him with petrol, and set him on fire.

His partially-burnt body was discovered on Thursday evening (July 31) in a rocky area near the Bannerghatta-Gottigere Road.

Nischith was a resident of Vysya Bank Colony, Arakere.

Encounter

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Hulimavu police station conducted an operation late at night on Thursday. They located the suspects hiding in the Kaggalipur forest.

When the accused tried to escape by attacking the police with a dagger, the police opened fire in self-defense and shot both of them in the legs.

They are reportedly undergoing treatment at Jayanagar Hospital.

Ransom demand

According to the police, Gurumurthy kidnapped the boy on Wednesday evening (July 30) as he was returning from tuition. The kidnappers allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from the boy’s parents.

The boy’s father, Achutha, filed a kidnapping complaint at 10.30 pm at the Hulimavu police station.

While the boy’s parents offered to pay the ransom to the kidnappers, the police also launched an operation to rescue the boy.

However, the accused took the boy to a deserted area in Kaggalipur and murdered him by slitting his throat, after which they doused him with petrol and set him on fire.

On Thursday evening, a man who had gone to the forest to bring his cattle home found the partially-burnt body of the boy and informed the police.

The accused

Preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that Gurumurthy is a driver who sometimes worked at the victim’s home, and Gopalakrishna is his business associate.

The police believe the accused killed the boy fearing discovery after the boy’s parents approached the police. They said the investigation is ongoing.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Bannerghatta police station for the kidnapping, murder, and assault on public servants.

(This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)