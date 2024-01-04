Avarebele Mela 2024 begins on Jan 5: Dates, venue, what to expect

Bengaluru’s popular food festival — Avarebele Mela — is back. And like last year, it is being held from January 5 to 9 at the National College grounds in Basavanagudi. The annual Avarebele Mela is being organised by Shree Vasavi Condiments.

At the 24th edition of the fair, food lovers can savour more than 100 varieties of dishes prepared using avarekai (hyacinth beans / flat beans). Dosa, vada, ice cream, payasa, halwa, samosa, puffs, and many more lip-smacking dishes made out of beans (yes!) will be available at over 40 stalls, the organisers said.

