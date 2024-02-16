All arrangements made to build Mekedatu dam: Siddaramaiah in Karnataka assembly

In his 15th state Budget presentation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on the floor of the state assembly that all arrangements have been made to construct Mekedatu reservoir across Cauvery in Karnataka-TN border.

Karnataka has always been pressing for the implementation of the Mekedatu project, saying it is the only solution for the Cauvery water row between the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states during a crisis when there is less rainfall in the region. However, the issue is a controversial one since the project has been a longstanding point of contention between the TN and Karnataka.

TN protests inclusion of Mekedatu project in CWMA meeting



Meanwhile, on February 14, the Mekedatu dam project issue came to the fore again when TN government had protested against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) move to include the Mekedatu dam project in its meeting agenda.

Calling the move "unfair", water resources minister Duraimurugan said that CWMA had included the Mekedatu dam plan in the agenda despite assurances from the Centre that it would not be discussed.

Duraimurugan had further pointed out that the CWMA does not possess the authority to discuss the Mekedatu dam proposal. According to him, its mandate is only to implement the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal verdict within the confines set by the Supreme Court.

Siddaramaiah accuses TN

Last year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Modi government of delaying the approval to construct the Mekedatu reservoir over Cauvery saying that Tamil Nadu was causing unnecessary nuisance on the issue.

Siddaramaiah had said in September last year that the BJP government has not given permission for the Mekedatu dam project though Karnataka has submitted a detailed proposal on the project.

Further, he has said that Tamil Nadu has no reasons to oppose the project since it was in their territory. "177.25 TMC has been allotted to them and we have to release that much water in the normal years. During distress time, the distress formula has to be followed," the Karnataka CM had added. The Centre has to tell the Cauvery Management Authority as it comes under them but they are not doing it, he said.

And, he had accused TN of creating a "nuisance" over the project.