Goa nightclub fire: Four staffers arrested as CM Sawant orders high-level probe

In a major action following the massive fire at a Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives, the chief general manager and three other staff members have been arrested in connection with the blaze, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday (December 7).



The arrests come after an FIR was registered against the owners of the nightclub. Earlier in the day, Goa Police filed an FIR against the two owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub in Arpora village in North Goa. The FIR names nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, along with the manager and the event organisers.

The state government has also set up a committee to investigate the fire tragedy, with its report expected within a week.



“I have convened an urgent and high-level meeting today with my concerned officers including Chief Secretary, DGP, IGP, Secretary, Revenue Collector, North SP, I have discussed regarding the cause of the incident and after having the detailed discussions, I have taken the decision to conduct the magisterial inquiry through the committee comprising of the District Magistrate, SP South, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Director Forensics regarding the procedural lapses that resulted in the mischief,” Goa CM Sawant said in a press briefing.

He added that the DGP has been instructed to take strict punitive action against all those responsible, including the owner and the manager of the club.

The police action follows the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane shortly after midnight on Sunday, which killed at least 25 people, including four tourists and 14 staff members. The identities of the remaining seven victims are yet to be established.

The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“The ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF fund. The government shall provide complete assistance for the transportation of the deceased to their homes,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch, Roshan Redkar, has been detained for issuing a trade licence for the premises in 2013.