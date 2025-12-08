Goa nightclub fire: Owner breaks silence as police issue lookout notice

After a devastating fire swept through the popular Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, claiming 25 lives and injuring six, the club’s owner, Saurabh Luthra, has finally broken his silence.

In his first response since the tragedy, Luthra said the management was “deeply shaken” by the scale of the loss.

Owner breaks silence

"The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch," he wrote on Instagram.

Describing it as a moment of "irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress", he said the nightclub stands "in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured", conveying condolences "with utmost sincerity".

Luthra added that the management would fully support those affected.

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals as they navigate this period of immense anguish and adversity," he said.

Lookout notice

Goa Police on Monday (December 8) issued a lookout notice for Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. According to officials, both left Goa shortly after the incident and are believed to be attempting to leave the country.

As a precaution, all airports and police stations nationwide have been alerted, IANS reported. Goa Police said the notice was necessary due to strong suspicion that the pair may try to flee abroad.

According to the club’s Instagram page, it was hosting a "Bollywood Banger Night" on Saturday (December 6). Viral videos show a dancer performing to the Sholay classic Mehbooba Mehbooba when flames first appear on the ceiling.

Romeo Lane is a chain of high-end restaurants and bars with outlets in Delhi, Noida, Bhubaneswar, and abroad. Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub is located near the backwaters of the Arpora River and has a narrow entry and exit point.

Deadly fire accident

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, killing 25 people. Promoted as an "island club", the venue is connected to the main road through narrow lanes that hindered the response, with fire engines forced to halt around 400 metres away.

A video capturing the moment the blaze began shows a woman belly-dancing while a live band plays, just before flames erupt from the roof.

While the cause is under investigation, eyewitnesses have alleged that cold pyro guns used during performances triggered the fire.

Four members arrested

The victims include 20 staff members and five tourists. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said such an incident is unprecedented in Goa.

"From the preliminary inquiry, it appears the fire started on the upper floor. Because the doors were very congested, some people managed to escape, but once the fire intensified, others could not get out. Many who moved towards the underground area died due to suffocation because there was no proper ventilation," the CM said.

Police have so far arrested four members of the nightclub’s management, including the chief general manager, general manager, bar manager and gate manager.