Goa: Tsunami warning siren triggers panic

A siren meant to warn about tsunami blared out for more than 20 minutes at Porvorim near Panaji in Goa, triggering massive panic until officials clarified that it was a false alarm.

The Early Warning Dissemination System located on a hillock began playing after 9 pm on Wednesday, residents told PTI.

The Goa government said it was probing why and how the siren got activated on its own.

North Goa District Collector Mamu Hage told the media: "It was a false warning as there was no intimation of tsunami from any of the authorities. There was no mock drill or anything.”

The collector said she has directed the Water Resources Department to find out what went wrong.

Residents panic

People living in nearby areas said the siren created panic.

One resident, Avinash R, said: "We were on a walk after dinner when we heard the siren. Initially we panicked, but we soon realised that it could be a mock drill."

The North Goa District Disaster Authority eventually urged people not to panic.

