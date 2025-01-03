‘Every beach is full’: Goa CM Sawant slams ‘influencers’ for spreading wrong message

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant strongly rebutted the claims of certain social media influencers that Goa was “empty” this holiday season by saying that the “hotels are full”, and that they were giving a wrong message about the state to people.

“All the hotels here are full. Some influencers keep saying on social media that tourists are not coming to Goa and are going to other places. They are doing the wrong thing, they are giving a wrong message about Goa to the people,” said the chief minister in a 3-minute video on X.

Sawant urged the social media influencers to visit the coastal sites and see for themselves the throngs of tourists.

“I also want to tell them that they should come and see the coastal sites themselves, today is 31st December, and every road in Goa is full of vehicles, every beach is full, so many international tourists have come here, there is so much crowd on the road and all the people coming are being welcomed warmly,” said Sawant.

The Goa chief minister said the months of November, December, and January in Goa are filled with tourists.

“I welcome the people from the entire country to Goa. The month of December is a very important month for Goa. As always, different festivals, from international festivals to Christmas and 31st December are celebrated with great fanfare. The months of November, December and January in Goa are going to be filled with tourists,” continued Sawant in the video.