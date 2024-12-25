Goa: 1 dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat sinks off Calangute beach

One person died and 20 were rescued after a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday (December 25).

This comes a week after a Navy craft lost control and crashed into a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast, killing 15 people.

Two had no life jacket on

The incident in Goa occurred around 1.30 pm on Christmas day, police told news agency PTI.

“A 54-year-old man died and 20 others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the boat they were travelling in capsized,” a senior police official said.

Except for two passengers, all others were wearing life jackets, he said.

Family of 13 on board

The passengers included children as young as six years old and women, he said.

A spokesman of Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency, said the boat capsized around 60 metres from the coastline, plunging all the passengers into the water.

A family comprising 13 members from Khed in Maharashtra were among the passengers on board, he said.