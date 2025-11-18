After January 2025 stampede, TTD scraps offline tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan

The board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday (November 18) decided to scrap offline tokens for the forthcoming ten-day Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan in Tirupati temple from December 30 to January 8 and make it an online process completely.

The temple body's decision comes after a stampede claimed six lives and injured 40 others. The tragic event occurred at Bairagi Patteda centre near MGM School in Tirupati on January 8, 25.

Registration from Nov 27-Dec 1

From November 27 to December 1, registration for darshan tokens at Tirumala will be available on the TTD website. After selection through a draw (e-dip), the tokens will be issued on December 2.

This time, with Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 30, Vaikunta Dvadasi on December 31, and the New Year, January 1, 2026 also coinciding, the board anticipates increased crowding. To ensure transparency and orderly darshan, the board decided on the online token system.

The board meeting was held at Annamayya Bhavan, Tirumala under the chairmanship of TTD chairman BR Naidu.

Ticket allocation

“We have decided that for the three days, December 30 to January 1, the tickets for Srivari darshan will be allocated via e-dip. Registration must be done from November 27 to December 1 on the TTD website. Only those who secure online tokens will be allowed for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam,” said the chairman.

It was noted that if the total ten days amount to 240 hours, excluding daily rituals at Tirumala, 182 hours will be for general pilgrims’ darshan, of which 164 hours are allocated for ordinary pilgrims.

No special counters

Unlike past arrangements, special counters will not be set up for Vaikunta Dwara darshan. Instead, tokens will be issued transparently via the website, app, and WhatsApp.

For residents of Tirupati and Tirumala, special token issuance will be arranged: from January 6, 2026, for three days, 5,000 tokens per day will be reserved, first-come-first-served for those who book online.

Also, the issuance of the Rs 300 Srivari tickets will be suspended for the three days from December 30 to January 1. From January 2 to January 8, the usual ticket issuance process will resume.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh.)