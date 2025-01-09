Tirupati stampede: How ‘greed’ and bad management led to tragedy

The image of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) governing body has taken a further beating after a horrific stampede which left six people dead in Tirupati town, the gateway of the revered Tirumala shrine.

The earlier row over alleged adulteration of laddus also exposed the non-serious attitude of the government towards the better management of the TTD administration.

The tragedy on Wednesday (January 8) night took place as the crowds, waiting to get tokens for a free darshan of the Vaikunta Dwara at Tirumala became uncontrollable at the token distribution centres set up in Tirupati.

The stampede

The TTD has set up eight centres with 90 counters to distribute tokens for the event that commences on January 10.

The worst stampede occurred at the Bairagipatteda centre where five members reportedly died while one died at the centre located in Srinivasam.

According to witnesses, the stampede at Bairagipatteda happened when officials opened a gate to take out a devotee who fell sick while waiting for the tokens around 9 pm.

Officials mum

The waiting crowds thought the gates of the counters to issue the tokens had been opened and surged ahead in thousands. As the gate was immediately closed, the overwhelming crowd pushed and shoved to come out of the queue, resulting in the stampede. The incident at Srinivasam was minor.

No official version is available on the causes of the stampede. But devotees have squarely blamed the inadequate security arrangements for the tragedy.

Activist blames TTD, police

Tirupati-based BJP leader and activist Naveen Kamuar Reddy held the TTD officials responsible for the tragedy. He said the officials failed to anticipate the numbers likely to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, a 10-day ritual between January 10 and 19 at Tirumala.

“The security posted at the counters was grossly inadequate given the huge crowds. The lack of coordination between TTD board and TTD officials as well as the police is the cause for this disaster,” Reddy said.

He said a handful of police personnel posted at the centres could not stop the surging crowds at Bairagipatteda.

No priority tokens

But how did the crowd swell suddenly?

Reddy offered a reason. “Normally TTD accords priority to the devotees who climb the hill on foot to reach Tirumala. They get the token at Tirumala. Every year, thousands from Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu walk to Tirumala to have a Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

“This year, as they were denied the priority tokens, they reached the counters in Tirupati. By Wednesday noon, devotees had thronged the counters. By evening every counter was overwhelmed, creating a stampede hazard.”

Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

Had the practice of priority token for devotees continued, the crowds could have been under control, Reddy said. The TTD was to start issuing the tokens from 5 am on Thursday.

Traditionally, the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is observed for two days — on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadari. Devotees could book Rs 300 tickets online for a special darshan, while free darshan through the Vaikunta queue complex was directly allowed for Sarva Darshan. There was no practice of issuing tokens at the centres.

Greed for money

However, the earlier YSRCP government led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, aiming to boost revenues, decided to extend Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days. When the proposal was mooted, many opposed it. A writ petition was filed against it stating that it goes against the temple traditions.

To buttress the proposal, the TTD mobilized many Peetadhipathis and Swamijis in favour of the extension. The high court dismissed the petition saying interfering in the religious matter is bad law.

Later, in December 2021, the TTD board passed a resolution extending the darshan for 10 days. It came into force from January 2022. Another reform the previous TTD brought about was the token system for the devotees.

The earlier tragedy

Tokens for free darshan are given on a first-come-first-served basis. This was extended to Vaikunta Dwara Darshan as well.

Many devotees said the present administration had failed to learn from the stampede-like situation of April 2022 at the free token distribution counters in Tirupati.

The surging crowds became restive under the scorching sun, leading to a terrible stampede in which hundreds fell unconscious. Many devotees who spoke to The Federal recalled the day while wondering how the TTD had allowed the same token system to continue.

An earlier era

For ages, devotees had the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan without any hitch.

An official said the practice of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on Ekadasi day alone began in 1863. In 1949, this was extended to Dwadasi, which follows Ekadasi. But the version is not corroborated by any official record.

TTD’s book on Vaikunta Ekadasi, written by Dr Pamidikalva Chenchu Subbaiah and Dr Akella ViBhishana Sarma, has not recorded the history of Ekadasi celebrations of Tirumala.

Eye on revenue

But KS Kasinatha Sarma, in a writ petition filed against the 10-day celebration, said the decision was taken with an eye on revenues even though this goes against the Agama Sastras. Already, the Tirumala temple earns an estimated Rs 3.5-4 crore a day, mainly from offerings from devotees.

“There was no Uttara Dwaram in Tirumala. A small door is considered as Uttara Dwaram. Extension of Dwara Darshanam for 10 days was not only irreligious but a unilateral decision taken just for financial gains,” Sarma said in the petition.

Despite the controversy and previous stampede at the queue complexes, the TDP-led coalition government continued the 10-day darshan and token system reportedly out of fear of backlash from devotees.

Publicity vs preparedness

The tragedy during Vaikunta Ekadashi highlights the TTD administration’s failure, says former TTD chairman and YSR Congress leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

“The EO (Executive Officer) and chairman repeatedly claimed that arrangements had been made to accommodate seven lakh devotees for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. They announced the installation of 50 CCTV cameras at token centers and the deployment of Srivari Sevaks, NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides. A stampede still occurred. The officials are more interested in pleasing the chief minister rather than the ordinary devotees,” he said.

A revered temple

The Vaikunta Dwaram encircling the innermost sanctum of Tirumala is opened only once in a year on Vaikunta Ekadasi. This enables the devotees to have circumambulation — pradakshinam — around the temple and the main deity, a rare opportunity. After Chakrasnanam the next day, the door will be closed.

That this is a once-a-year spectacle is the reason for the growing number of pilgrims at the time of Vaikunta Ekadasi. The 10-day window has encouraged more people to visit Tirupati to try their luck to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on January 10 and 11. This is when the tragedy consumed Tirupati.