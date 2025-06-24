TTD introduces kiosks for laddu payments at Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), 24 Jun (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced self-service kiosks at laddu counters to ease the laddu payment process, the temple sources said.

Pilgrims can now conveniently pay for additional laddus through UPI at these machines, which are installed across various laddu counters in Tirumala, said a TTD release.

"After successful payment, pilgrims receive a receipt which can be used to collect additional laddus at the counter without waiting in long queues," said the release issued on Monday night.

TTD has been implementing several digital initiatives to improve crowd flow and offer efficient, hassle-free services to pilgrims arriving at the hill shrine in large numbers.

This new kiosk facility is part of TTD's broader effort to adopt technology and enhance devotee satisfaction at every touchpoint of their Tirumala visit, it said.

TTD officials said more kiosks would be installed in a phased manner after evaluating the response, and staff have been deployed to assist senior citizens and first-timers.

According to the press release, the temple body is also considering extending similar digital facilities to other service points, including accommodation and prasadam counters, in the coming months, the release added. PTI

