LIVE | Tirupati stampede: 6 killed; ‘chaos broke out while making way for sick woman’
A stampede broke out on temple premises when devotees were waiting for the distribution of the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets
At least six devotees were killed and 40 others injured in a stampede that broke out during the distribution of tokens for ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills on Wednesday (January 8) night.
Hundreds of devotees had turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, a special ‘darshan’, commencing from January 10.
Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar has told reporters that five of the deceased devotees were women.
“One deceased person came from Salem in Tamil Nadu and another from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
Viral videos of the incident showed police administering CPR on a couple of women devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances.
What triggered the stampede?
A heavy jostle among the crowd at the ticket counter at MGM High School in Bairagipatteda is suspected to have led to the stampede. Eyewitness told reporters that around 60 people fell on each other while collecting the darshan tickets, leading to the stampede.
Reports say that a huge crowd of devotees had gathered outside over 90 ticket counters set up for the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival starting Friday.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple administration body had made arrangement for distribution of 1,20,000 tokens to devotees for the ‘sarva darshan’ (free darshan) of the deity for the first three days of the 10-day festival.
But even though darshan tokens were slated to be distributed at the counters from 5 am on Thursday, a mammoth crowd gathered outside the counters on Wednesday night itself.
‘Crowd of 5,000 jostled outside counter’
While counters were set up at 94 places, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner said pushing and jostling were reported outside the counter set up at MGM High School near the Vishnu Nivasam temple. He said a crowd of around 4,000-5,000 people had gathered outside it from Wednesday morning itself, and by evening turned unruly.
TTD chairman BR Naidu said all hell broke loose when the counter gate was opened to allow a woman who was feeling unwell to leave the place. This led to a forward surge of the crowd, triggering the deadly stampede.
Several devotees have also alleged mismanagement and failure to put crowd-control measures in place by the administration.
It is also being alleged that ambulances didn’t reach the stampede site on time, delaying the shifting of the injured to the hospital.
Probe initiated, CM to visit Tirupati
BR Naidu, however, asserted that it was just an accident.
“I had suspected something could go wrong and warned officials not to take it easy. There were rumours spread that not everyone may be allowed in Tirumala,” he said.
A probe has been initiated into the incident to see if the police was at fault in managing crowd.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he is monitoring the situation and has higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures and provide better treatment to the injured.
Naidu is slated to visit the injured in hospitals. The chief minister will also conduct a review meeting with the executive officer and others on incident.
- 9 Jan 2025 10:04 AM IST
5 persons died in stampede, one due to illness; postmortem underway: Tirupati collector
#WATCH | On the stampede at Vishnu Nivasam during ticket collection for offering prayers last night, Tirupati Collector Dr. S. Venkateswar says, "...Elaborate arrangements have been made for Vaikunth Ekadasi this year by TTD and the District Administration. A sufficient number of… pic.twitter.com/BEfHiS9zCi— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2025
- 9 Jan 2025 10:01 AM IST
Issuing of tickets resumes at Tirupati temple
#WATCH | Tirupati, AP | Tickets to offer special prayers at Vaikuntha Ekadashi are being distributed at Vishnu Nivasam, where a stampede occurred last night.— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2025
The officials manage the inflow of devotees by issuing tickets to devotees one by one to ensure safety and order. Local… pic.twitter.com/7gO5vam6F5
- 9 Jan 2025 9:30 AM IST
Telangana CM condoles deaths
The news of the death of several devotees in a stampede at the ticketing counters for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala has been deeply disturbing. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- 9 Jan 2025 8:58 AM IST
Distressed to know loss of lives due to stampede in Tirupati: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was distressed to know the loss of lives of devotees due to a stampede in Tirupati, and offered her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Distressed to know that a stampede in Tirupati led to loss of life of many devotees. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
- 9 Jan 2025 8:57 AM IST
Andhra CM Naidu to visit injured
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to visit those injured in a stampede, sources said.
Naidu will be visiting SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital between noon and 3 pm, where the injured are being treated, sources said.
The CM will also conduct a review meeting with the Executive Officer and others over the incident.
Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar on Wednesday told reporters that out of the six deceased devotees, five were women and a man.
One deceased person came from Salem in Tamil Nadu and another from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, he said.
According to the collector, the incident occurred at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in the temple town.
Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.
"A few devotees dying in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati while trying for Vaikuna Dwara Darsanam has grieved me intensely," Chandrababu Naidu had said in a post on 'X'.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday night expressed deep shock over the death of devotees in the stampede that took place in Tirupati.
Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and urged the Andhra Pradesh government to provide better medical treatment to the injured.
- 9 Jan 2025 8:25 AM IST
What triggered the stampede?
TTD chairman BR Naidu has said that the stampede broke out when the gate was opened to allow a woman to leave after she felt uneasy.