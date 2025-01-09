LIVE | Tirupati stampede: 6 killed; ‘chaos broke out while making way for sick woman’

At least six devotees were killed and 40 others injured in a stampede that broke out during the distribution of tokens for ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills on Wednesday (January 8) night.

Hundreds of devotees had turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, a special ‘darshan’, commencing from January 10.

Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar has told reporters that five of the deceased devotees were women.

“One deceased person came from Salem in Tamil Nadu and another from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Viral videos of the incident showed police administering CPR on a couple of women devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances.

What triggered the stampede?

A heavy jostle among the crowd at the ticket counter at MGM High School in Bairagipatteda is suspected to have led to the stampede. Eyewitness told reporters that around 60 people fell on each other while collecting the darshan tickets, leading to the stampede.

Reports say that a huge crowd of devotees had gathered outside over 90 ticket counters set up for the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival starting Friday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the temple administration body had made arrangement for distribution of 1,20,000 tokens to devotees for the ‘sarva darshan’ (free darshan) of the deity for the first three days of the 10-day festival.

But even though darshan tokens were slated to be distributed at the counters from 5 am on Thursday, a mammoth crowd gathered outside the counters on Wednesday night itself.

‘Crowd of 5,000 jostled outside counter’

While counters were set up at 94 places, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner said pushing and jostling were reported outside the counter set up at MGM High School near the Vishnu Nivasam temple. He said a crowd of around 4,000-5,000 people had gathered outside it from Wednesday morning itself, and by evening turned unruly.

TTD chairman BR Naidu said all hell broke loose when the counter gate was opened to allow a woman who was feeling unwell to leave the place. This led to a forward surge of the crowd, triggering the deadly stampede.

Several devotees have also alleged mismanagement and failure to put crowd-control measures in place by the administration.

It is also being alleged that ambulances didn’t reach the stampede site on time, delaying the shifting of the injured to the hospital.

Probe initiated, CM to visit Tirupati

BR Naidu, however, asserted that it was just an accident.

“I had suspected something could go wrong and warned officials not to take it easy. There were rumours spread that not everyone may be allowed in Tirumala,” he said.

A probe has been initiated into the incident to see if the police was at fault in managing crowd.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he is monitoring the situation and has higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures and provide better treatment to the injured.

Naidu is slated to visit the injured in hospitals. The chief minister will also conduct a review meeting with the executive officer and others on incident.

