Tirupati deaths | How 1.2 lakh darshan tokens led to stampede

Chaos prevailed in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday evening when a stampede during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens led to the deaths of six devotees and left several injured. The incident occurred around 8 pm as crowds surged uncontrollably at distribution centres, including Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, and Padmavati Park.

Overwhelming crowds lead to disaster

Devotees, many waiting since morning, flooded the centres when the gates opened to assist a sick devotee out of the queue. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had planned to distribute 1.2 lakh tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan scheduled for January 10. However, the overwhelming numbers and inadequate crowd control led to stampedes at two locations.

TTD officials set up 94 counters across nine locations for the token distribution but were unable to manage the massive crowd surge effectively.

Victims and critical injuries

Among the deceased was Mallika, a devotee from Salem, Tamil Nadu, who succumbed to injuries while being transported to Ruia Hospital. Three others passed away during treatment at Ruia, and two more at SVIMS hospital. Authorities fear the death toll could rise, as several injured devotees remain critical.

'Need to improve online services'

"All the arrangements are fine, but it would be good if they make the online services better. It would be more convenient for devotees to avoid all the rush here," said Vinoth, a devotee.

"They could have improved online services to prevent such chaos," added Vijayakumar, another devotee.

Government response

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy and visited the injured in hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences and assured all the government support to the victims.

Steps taken post-tragedy

TTD announced that tokens for the upcoming days would now be distributed more systematically at Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, and Bhudevi complexes. Authorities also stated that additional vigilance teams and police forces have been deployed to manage crowds more effectively.

The incident has raised critical questions about crowd management and the need for improved online services to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

