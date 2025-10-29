Kurnool accident effect: Karnataka orders safety audit of all state-run buses

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed the managing directors of the four state-run road transport corporations to conduct a safety audit of their buses in the wake of the recent bus accident in Kurnool that claimed 20 lives.

Safety systems to be reviewed

He also instructed officials to undertake a review of the renewal and maintenance of all buses.

The directive applies to vehicles operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

In a letter dated October 28, the state transport minister described the Kurnool accident as "deeply tragic".

"In this context, safety systems in all transport corporation buses across the state must be reviewed," he said.

Recalls earlier safety drive

Recalling a similar accident near Haveri district during his previous tenure as transport minister, when a private bus caught fire killing several passengers, Reddy said the incident had prompted a state-wide safety drive.

He said the campaign was launched to ensure that around 50,000 vehicles—including transport corporation buses, contract carriage buses, private tourist buses, tempo travellers and school vehicles—were fitted with functional emergency exit doors.

"During that campaign, several deficiencies were identified, and the installation of emergency exits was made mandatory," the letter stated.

No inflammable materials to be transported

Reddy further directed officials to maintain strict vigilance to ensure that no easily inflammable or explosive materials are transported along with commercial goods or luggage on buses.

He said all air-conditioned buses must be equipped with hammers to break windows in case of emergencies, and that no person should be allowed to sleep or rest in the luggage compartment area.

‘Passenger safety top priority'

"A review must also be conducted regarding the renewal and maintenance of buses. If any lapses are found in these aspects, strict action should be taken without leniency against those responsible," he added.

Stressing that passenger safety remains the top priority, the minister said no compensation can make up for the loss of human life.

"Therefore, I have directed that teams be immediately formed to conduct a safety audit of buses and take appropriate action accordingly," Reddy said.

(With agency inputs)