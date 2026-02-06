AP CM claims YSRCP govt used 'bathroom chemicals' in ghee for Tirupati laddus

Raking up the Tirupati laddu controversy once again, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (February 6) alleged that Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) were made using ghee, which was adulterated with chemicals used to clean bathrooms, during the previous YSRCP government.

The CM made the remarks while addressing a village meeting at Kalugotla village in Kurnool district, accusing the former government of attempting to tarnish the prestige of the famous Lord Venkateshwara temple by using substandard ingredients.

Undermining temple sanctity

Naidu further alleged that the YSRCP government had also supplied adulterated ghee to the Srisailam Temple, another important religious site in Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that the former regime's actions were an attempt to undermine the sanctity of sacred offerings in the state’s temples.

These allegations were made on the sidelines of a Pattadar Passbook (land document) distribution programme in Yemmiganur constituency, where the Chief Minister focused on addressing the issues related to land rights.

Naidu's accusations add a new layer to the political rhetoric between the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRCP, highlighting concerns over the governance of religious institutions in the state.

Adulterated prasadam

According to the CM, adulterated ghee made with "chemicals" was used to make laddus for five years. Naidu explained that there were two types of chemicals: one of vegetable origin, which was costlier, and animal fat, which is less expensive.

Naidu reiterated that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report indicated that animal fat was used. He added that, as a devotee, he refrained from speaking too much to maintain the sanctity of Venkateswara Swamy.

While YSRCP leaders argued that the CBI-led SIT has cleared the matter of adulteration, Naidu claimed that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, YV Subba Reddy, had admitted to the adulteration.

Naidu also said he had worked to rectify the alleged mistake of desecrating Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with adulterated prasadam, noting that there was a noticeable difference between the current laddus and the ones produced during the previous regime.

One-man committee

At a press conference on Thursday, Naidu vowed to spare none involved in the alleged Tirupati laddu adulteration case and announced the establishment of a one-man committee to take corrective action following the SIT report.

He called the alleged adulteration of Tirumala laddu prasadam a grave offense against the faith of devotees, insisting that no report had cleared the YSRCP on the issue.

Naidu further referred to ghee adulteration as "the greatest sin against God," pointing to a 2022 Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) report, which he said had confirmed the adulteration. He claimed the irregularities had continued despite the findings.

YSRCP's response

Responding to the allegations, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy rejected Naidu's claims.

He said the 2022 CFTRI report did not mention animal fat adulteration in the ghee used for the laddus but acknowledged that ghee was adulterated. He rejected the allegation that he had suppressed the report, questioning, “If it was suppressed, then why would I even write to CFTRI to test the samples in the first place?”

Subba Reddy also countered the TDP’s allegations, asserting that despite the SIT report clearing the issue, the state government continued to spread false claims and put up hoardings blaming the YSRCP.

(With agency inputs)